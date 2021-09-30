iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ocean Endowment Partners LLC

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,784 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 72.8% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $434.69. 933,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

