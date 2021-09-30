iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 508,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,295,015 shares.The stock last traded at $435.58 and had previously closed at $444.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

