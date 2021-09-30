iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 23,720 shares.The stock last traded at $57.88 and had previously closed at $57.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

