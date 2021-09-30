iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 180.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 281,630.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4,264.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $96.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60.

