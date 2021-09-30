iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $100.88.

