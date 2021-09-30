iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Position Increased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 179,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.