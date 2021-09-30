iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.