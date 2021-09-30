IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

