Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

