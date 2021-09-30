IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in IQVIA by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 78,691 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in IQVIA by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $241.22. 16,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

