Investors Buy Large Volume of Taseko Mines Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,863 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 652% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

