Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Investar stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

