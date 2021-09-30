Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,536 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 125.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,147,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 136,674 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $682,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.