Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Trading Down 1.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.62. 3,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

