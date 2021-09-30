Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 207,048 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

