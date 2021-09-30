Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Holdings Decreased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.40. 2,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $111.29 and a 1-year high of $165.27.

