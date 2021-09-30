inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $120.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 153,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

