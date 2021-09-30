Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IKTSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Intertek Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

