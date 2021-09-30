Internxt (INXT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Internxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internxt has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Internxt has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $123,435.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00117755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00168111 BTC.

Internxt Coin Profile

INXT is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

