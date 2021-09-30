Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IIJIY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.58. 871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.
Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.