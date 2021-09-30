International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $908,783,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $134.56. 58,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,217. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.