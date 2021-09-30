International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.32. 62,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,983. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

