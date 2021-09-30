Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFP stock traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.41. 256,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,768. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2.18. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.