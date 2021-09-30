Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
IFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of IFP stock traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.41. 256,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,768. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2.18. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
