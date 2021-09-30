InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $87.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in InterDigital by 290.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 30.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in InterDigital by 427.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.