Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,250,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,203,200.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $1,189,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,368,852.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,249,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,267,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,276,800.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,247,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $64.75 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $634,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.