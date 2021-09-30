Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPL. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$19.95. 316,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

