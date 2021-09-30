Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

