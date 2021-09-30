Insider Selling: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Sells 7,807 Shares of Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph J. Marcaurele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 437 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $23,598.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Shares of WASH opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $937.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.