Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Sells $814,600.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

