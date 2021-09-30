Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells 22,471 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $487,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 6,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $154,665.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 305,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.76. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

