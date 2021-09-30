Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $7,862,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $147.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

