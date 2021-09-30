Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.90.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.
