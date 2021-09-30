Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

