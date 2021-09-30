Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Sells 15,806 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $938.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after acquiring an additional 282,981 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

