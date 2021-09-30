Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Sells 15,806 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $938.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 2.66.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CAL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after acquiring an additional 282,981 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
