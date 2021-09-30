Insider Selling: Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director Sells 6,246 Shares of Stock

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director David A. Rosa sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $20,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. Biotricity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BTCY. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Biotricity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

