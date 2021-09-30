Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells 9,073 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan sold 9,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $129,199.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 2,414,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 million, a P/E ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

