Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Insider Sells $792,562.50 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) insider David S. Hendrickson sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $792,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,566. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 million, a P/E ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.