Insider Buying: Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) Insider Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

Shares of MODE stock opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.74. Mode Global Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The company has a market capitalization of £34.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

About Mode Global

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

