Insider Buying: Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) Insider Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).
Shares of MODE stock opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.74. Mode Global Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The company has a market capitalization of £34.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.
About Mode Global
