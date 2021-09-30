Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $15,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 1,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,786. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $353.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter worth $222,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

