Inscape (TSE:INQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as low as C$0.86. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 14,314 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$14.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

