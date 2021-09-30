Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.81. 756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.