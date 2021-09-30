Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

IIPR stock opened at $231.19 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $253.61. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

