Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 2,456.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IPHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 249,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,803. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $488.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

