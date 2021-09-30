Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,958,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 506,698 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $70,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Infinera by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Infinera by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

INFN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,091. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.