Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 92,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.35. 541,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.13.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.