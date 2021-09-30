Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.09. 443,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,086,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.38. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.76.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.