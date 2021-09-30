Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 5,224 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $574.93. 62,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,898. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $273.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $638.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

