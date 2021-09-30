Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.70. Immatics shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 482 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $802.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -0.02.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 434.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 65,191 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $347,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 104.7% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

