iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

IMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley began coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.83.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $113.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

