Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.99. 35,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,303,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $962.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,859,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 2,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,464 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 408.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 1,197.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,511 shares during the period. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

