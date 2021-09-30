ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $33,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ICU Medical by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.97. 1,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.44. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

